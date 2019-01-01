Pochettino explains what he thinks will be deciding factor in Champions League final

The Spurs boss does not expect Jurgen Klopp to spring any tactical surprises and believes Liverpool go into the game as favourites

Mauricio Pochettino says that emotion, not tactics, will be the deciding factor in the upcoming final between and .

Pochettino's Spurs will face the Reds on June 1 in Madrid, marking the club's first Champions League final appearance.

The match will see two Premier League clubs go head-to-head, with Liverpool finishing second to while fourth-placed Spurs finished just behind finalists .

That breeds familiarity between Pochettino and his counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, and the Argentine says that he is not expecting any tactical surprises.

"It's impossible to say that it's just another game," Pochettino said at the Bilbao International Football Summit.

"The great thing is that we're going to have three weeks to enjoy it; we're experiencing unique moments.

"Everyone is expecting a tactical battle, but emotions will be the deciding factor. We're two teams that know each other well, so no tactics are going to be a surprise. The emotional side is going to be fundamental."

The match marks Liverpool's return to the Champions League final, having lost last season to .

In that match, the Reds were undone by a series of goalkeeping blunders from Loris Karius and a Gareth Bale wondergoal, ending their hopes of victory.

This year, many see Klopp's side as the favourites, and Pochettino says that Spurs will play as the underdog, even if they fully deserve to be where they are now.

Article continues below

"Maybe Liverpool are favourites because they were in the final last year and they've fought for the [Premier League title] until the end. They've invested heavily to win either the Premier League or the Champions League in the last few years.

"No one expected Tottenham to be able to get to a final, but we're here on our own merit. This makes it more amazing and you enjoy it in a different way.

"We can make history. Obviously, you play a final to win it and we're preparing to win it."