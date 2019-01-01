Pochettino 'doesn't believe' my Tottenham praise, says Guardiola

boss Pep Guardiola believes his past praise has been misunderstood by their coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their Premier League tussle on Saturday.

With Guardiola's side hosting Spurs at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard explained he feels his Argentinian counterpart 'doesn't believe' the positive words he has said in the past about the North London club.

"I don't know if Pochettino receives many compliments from other managers like me, I don't think so," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"My opinion about him is high standards, even if he doesn't believe me, so he's a top top top top manager."

In his own press conference, Pochettino joked he would like to face Guardiola in the boxing ring.

The Spurs boss has enjoyed success against Guardiola after dramatically knocking out City in the quarter-finals last season.

Pochettino said he is ready to go head-to-head with Guardiola, though he insisted football is a collective sport.

"For me, the best thing to see who is the best is to go there, brave managers, put like [heavyweight boxer] Anthony Joshua and create a ring and fight," Pochettino said.

"I don't know [who would win]. He is strong. You don't know. That is a joke. But it is not me with another coach.

"It is not me and Pep. I am so brave on the touchline because I know that is never going to happen, so I shout and everything.

"That is the point – I love to compare my team with another team. Football is a collective sport. It's not a personal competition.

"Maybe another way is to put the ball in the middle with two goals and play one-on-one. Maybe we need a competition between the 20 managers."

Tottenham started their English top-flight campaign with Harry Kane's brace spurring a come-from-behind 3-1 win against .

Their opponents City clinically destroyed West Ham 5-0 on the road during the opening weekend with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick