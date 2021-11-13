‘Playing against Marta, I was like… Wow!’ – France goalkeeper Taieb’s ‘crazy’ path to Man City No.1

When you take on one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game, sometimes there is not much more you can say than ‘wow’.

As Manchester City goalkeeper Karima Taieb sits down with GOAL for her first interview in English, it is telling that she is relatively speechless when recalling facing Brazil icon Marta, described as the best player she has ever come up against.

“When I played her in the Champions League, I just didn't expect like... She was very quick with the ball, and with that left foot, her shot. It was crazy,” the France international tells GOAL. “I was like, 'Wow'. She's a very great player. It was... Wow.”

Taieb has played alongside a fair share of greats herself though, so much so that she cannot pick one out as the best.

At Paris Saint-Germain, there were French stars like Marie-Laure Delie and Laura Georges; German international Annike Krahn, who won it all; and the U.S. women’s national team duo of Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

It’s the same at Man City, who she joined from Paris FC in 2019, where there is a mixture of England internationals and foreign stars, all of whom have won trophies – whether it’s Lionesses skipper Steph Houghton or Vicky Losada, a treble-winner with Barcelona last year.

This season, not all those stars have got on the pitch. Injuries have hit City hard these last few months, with Taieb the last senior goalkeeper standing.

For someone who has not played much since joining the club – amassing only two league appearances before this season – it’s been a big change which requires her to draw on those valuable experiences of the past.

“To be fair, it was very quick for me,” Taieb explains. “I didn't play a lot during the first two years. I was just training and working hard.

“In September, I play and, in my head, it is just to be the best that I can and just enjoy each match, bring my experience for the girls, for the team.

“At this moment, I just like feel like, 'Okay, I am the number one and I have to do the work and play well'.

“When you're on the bench and when you play, it's little bit different. I don't say you're not ready when you're on the bench - you're ready mentally - but the training in the warm-up before, it's a little bit different, in terms of the concentration to prepare for the match, to watch the video before of the other team and the communication with the team, with the staff. It's more important.”

Speaking to Taieb is to learn that it’s no surprise she’s taken the challenge in her stride. She describes games back home against seven-time European champions Lyon as her favourites to have played in, “because, all the time, it’s a fight”.

Those type of tests continue to come at City. They are still without many key players and are seventh in the Women’s Super League table, 11 points behind early leaders Arsenal. This weekend, they face second-placed Chelsea, who knocked them out of the Women’s FA Cup last month.

With senior goalkeepers Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley not expected back imminently, the No.1 spot remains with Taieb, who has won praise from head coach Gareth Taylor for her performances.

When the pair do return though, she’ll have another challenge in trying to keep hold of her place.

“I enjoy it,” she says. “I just want to keep playing because when you play like this, you can also improve in your game. It's just more matches in your legs.

“You can be better in training, for sure, but to play a match and to have this feeling, it's so good when you're a football player. You're going to work to keep it.”

Should she continue to shine, the rewards could be big, too. Her form and regular game time in one of the world’s top leagues has certainly put her back in the picture for France, with the Euros less than a year away.

It might not be the main focus for the 32-year-old, but it has understandably crossed her mind.

Article continues below

“To be honest, these two months were a bit crazy, a little bit busy, so I just keep focused on Man City to be fit and to be ready,” she says. “[But] when you play at the high level, you think high, to come back in national team and to play there.”

To earn a recall after three years, ahead of a major tournament, would only add to a career that Taieb is already very appreciative of.

“Looking at where I was and where I am now, I just think, 'Wow’,” she says, rounding off the interview perfectly. “I am so proud of what I did and where I was in different teams because each club brought me something to grow up into the woman I am now.”