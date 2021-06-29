Player of the tournament? Sweden star Forsberg praised for masterful display vs Ukraine
Last Updated
Getty
Sweden star Emil Forsberg continued his fantastic Euro 2020 with a star display in Sweden's last-16 match against Ukraine on Tuesday.
The RB Leipzig playmaker scored in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as he pulled the strings for Janne Andersson's side.
Forsberg now has four goals in four Euro 2020 matches, sitting one goal behind current top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.
Editors' Picks
- Show Sterling and Southgate some respect! England silence critics with deserved win over Germany
- Xavi Simons: Will the PSG wonderkid be able to live up to the hype?
- 'Mbappe has an oversized ego' - Why did France's golden boy flop at Euro 2020?
- 'They all want to do a Sancho or a Bellingham' - Why German football is the new hotbed for English talent
What was said?
There was plenty of praise on social media for Forsberg, who has turned out to be one of the top players at Euro 2020 thus far.