Player of the tournament? Sweden star Forsberg praised for masterful display vs Ukraine

The RB Leipzig playmaker took his total to four goals in four games after another strong display

Sweden star Emil Forsberg continued his fantastic Euro 2020 with a star display in Sweden's last-16 match against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The RB Leipzig playmaker scored in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as he pulled the strings for Janne Andersson's side.

Forsberg now has four goals in four Euro 2020 matches, sitting one goal behind current top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

What was said?

There was plenty of praise on social media for Forsberg, who has turned out to be one of the top players at Euro 2020 thus far.

