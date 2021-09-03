Pjanic accuses Barcelona boss Koeman of disrespecting him after departing club for Besiktas

The 31-year-old said he lowered his salary to join Besiktas because he wants to play more than he did at Camp Nou

Miralem Pjanic has accused Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him after the midfielder left the Catalan club to join Besiktas on loan.

Pjanic spent just one season at Barca after joining from Juventus, making just six domestic starts last year due to injuries and lack of form.

Besiktas will pay a €2.7 million fee to secure the player on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season.

What was said?

Asked if he was disrespected at Barcelona, Pjanic told Marca: "The coach, yes.

"I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy.

"I always wanted to play for Barca but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated.

"There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated. And when I played it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman].

"It was very strange, because a coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything but I would always like to be told things face to face. Not as if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Asked if he regretted joining Barca, Pjanic replied: "No, never. In life things that have to happen, happen. It is like that. I have fought all my life and my career, I am very ambitious, very competitive, I have reached the level of Juventus and Barca.

"I know that I can play for this team, they just haven't given me the chance to compete, to join a group, to help more."

