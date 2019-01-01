Pique: I'll invite Real Madrid and Atletico players to Davis Cup

The Barcelona star's investment group has revamped the tennis tournament, and he says all will be welcome at the event in Madrid

star Gerard Pique says all are welcome at the revamped Davis Cup – including and Atletico players.

The defender's company Kosmos has invested €3 billion into the tennis tournament and has refreshed the competition ahead of its relaunch in Madrid in November.

Though Pique has done battle with the two Madrid teams throughout his career he hopes to see many of their players turn up at the Davis Cup, the premier international team tournament in men's tennis.

When asked if he plans to invite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to the Davis Cup, Pique told Tennis World USA: "Of course I will invite him, one thing is football and another one is tennis, I will invite all the Real Madrid and Atletico players to join the show.

"You have to separate one thing and the other, one thing is when we are involved in football and rivalry and other things is to look from outside, and I am sure Madrid and Atletico players will want to see Rafa Nadal and the Spanish team trying to win their sixth title."

Several tennis stars have voiced concerns about Pique being so heavily involved in the organisation of a tournament in a sport he is not familiar with, but the 32-year-old said he is focused on learning all he can to make sure the new Davis Cup will be a success.

"I approached tennis with respect and humility, with 24 hours and seven days a week of commitment," Pique said. "It's the project of my life and I think we are in a good way.

"With Barcelona I play and train all days, but as soon as I have two or three free days like now I take a flight to be in New York."

The Davis Cup will see 16 teams competing between November 18 and 24 in Madrid.

Following the international break, Pique and Barcelona will be back in action against on Saturday.

The Blaugrana are likely to again be without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with both stars still continuing their recovery from muscle injuries.