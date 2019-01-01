Pique backs Valverde to continue as Barca boss

Valverde is the man to lead the Catalans forward, according to their star defender

Gerard Pique has welcomed the potential of Ernesto Valverde leading Barcelona for another season as doubts remain over his future.

It had been believed that Valverde's contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, though Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed in October that the 54-year-old's deal runs until 2020.

However, Valverde and Barcelona do have the option to terminate the contract a year early.

Speaking after Barcelona's 2-1 victory at Getafe on Sunday, Pique made his preference clear.

"It's a decision that he will make and we will respect because he is the coach," Pique said.

"We would be delighted if he decided to continue and he is doing a magnificent job.

"He brings calmness and he is producing results and showing that his way works."

3 points, for 3 Kings. The perfect Reyes Magos present. pic.twitter.com/3cUHptNBCs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2019

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored on Sunday as reigning champions Barcelona moved five points clear atop the La Liga table after 18 rounds.

Article continues below

Barca are now 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Madrid, who were stunned 2-0 by Real Sociedad.

"I don't know if it's a major blow to La Liga, in terms of the points between us and the rivals," Pique said.

"It's always good to come back from the Christmas break with a win. I think it's years since we did it."