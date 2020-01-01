Barcelona outcast Coutinho's future still undecided, admits his agent

Bayern Munich have the option to buy the Brazilian for £107 million and while such a deal looks unlikely, his representative says nothing is decided

Philippe Coutinho's future remains undecided despite the Brazilian's loan spell at from coming towards its end, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Coutinho, 27, joined Bayern on loan with the option to buy last August after an underwhelming first full season at Camp Nou, having previously starred for .

While the attacking midfielder has not been a failure by any stretch of the imagination, scoring eight goals and setting up another six in 22 matches, Bayern are reported to have turned their attention towards other targets instead of triggering their €120 million (£107m) purchase option.

star Kai Havertz and 's Leroy Sane are said to be interesting Die Roten, with both significantly younger than the Brazilian, and also German.

Reports in claim Bayern are looking to extend Coutinho's loan to at least cover the remainder of the season, instead of losing him at the end of June, but beyond that, Joorabchian accepts little has been decided even if he would be happy to remain in Munich.

"I can say that Philippe is very happy in Munich," Joorabchian told Sport1. "He likes the club and its high level of professionalism.

"The most important thing for him now is to focus on a quick recovery [from an ankle injury] so that he can help his team back on the pitch as soon as possible. Then we'll see how things develop.

"No decision has yet been made regarding his future. As I have said many times in uncertain times like this, we are not currently talking about any transfers or future plans and have not discussed them yet."

Coutinho was unable to feature in Sunday's 2-0 win at Union Berlin as the Bundesliga resumed. He is expected to make his return from injury soon, with Bayern initially stating he was to begin his recovery work on May 8.

While where Coutinho will be playing next season remains a mystery, Joorabchian recently said talk of bids from Chelsea and Liverpool are wide of the mark.

“Philippe at the moment, he’s at Bayern, but he’s sidelined at the moment,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT.

“He’s had an injury, he had an operation two weeks ago on his ankle and he is six weeks for recovery for that, which unfortunately means he’ll probably miss a chunk of the Bundesliga. Hopefully he’ll be fit for the tail end of the season. But in terms of the rumours? At the moment we have not spoken to anybody about any deals whatsoever."