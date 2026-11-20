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Phil Foden has faced questions of his future at Manchester City, but Richard Dunne has told GOAL that a home-grown star at the Etihad Stadium will be giving no thought to a transfer as he wants to be a “hero” for the club that made him a household name. If a move were to be made, rather reluctantly, then the expectation is that farewells to the Premier League would be bid.

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Foden remains a one-club man for now

There is no suggestion that a change of scenery is being considered heading towards another transfer window in January 2027. Foden only signed a new contract over the summer, with those terms set to take him through to 2030 - with the option for a further 12-month extension.

As things stand, the England international is on course to be a one-club man. His senior debut was made in November 2017 at the age of 17. More than 370 appearances have been taken in since then, collecting six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown along the way.

Consistent form has, however, been hard to come by of late - leading to bench duty being taken in at times for City and a humbling World Cup snub being endured in 2026. Would a move elsewhere help the 26-year-old midfielder to rekindle his lost spark?

Would midfielder benefit from a transfer?

When that question was put to Dunne, the former City captain - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “I love Phil Foden. I've loved watching him over the years so I'll be very reluctant to say, yeah, it's the right time.

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“Sometimes it's not as easy as that. It's not all about just going somewhere else. If he were to move on, nothing changes, because the performance is within him, it's not within a new club or a new thing.

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“I still think he can get back to his best at Man City. I just think circumstances have to change for him. He has to demand probably more from himself. He has to not be in a selection dilemma whether the manager is going to pick him or not.

“He has to make sure the manager picks him. He has to make sure he's the best in training every day. He's replicated his best performances at periods this season, but not been able to do it consistently, and that's what he has to look for.

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“I don't know Phil, but if he was to leave Man City, I don't think he'd be leaving happily. I think he'd want to finish his time at Man City, whether that be when his career finishes, as a hero, as a positive player, as someone that all the fans look back on and say it wasn't just one or two good seasons, it was a career full of memories and quality.

“I still think he can deliver that, and it's about him trying to make sure that he gets back there rather than moving on and hoping to find it somewhere else where the love for the club isn't there. The demands from himself personally probably won't be there. I think it's all about him and getting back to doing his best thing at Man City.”

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Could Foden be tempted to move abroad?

Pressed further on whether Foden would likely head abroad if he were to sever ties with City, with it difficult to see him playing for another team in England, Dunne added: “I'd imagine so. I'd say City would be reluctant to sell him to someone else in the Premier League.

“I think Phil would be probably reluctant to pull on another jersey and go back to the Etihad and play there, so it would have to be abroad and it would have to be major because the talent and the ability and potential that he's got to go on and be a world beater is huge.

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“I think personally for myself, for the fans, for the club and for Phil, I think if he can get back to his best at Man City, that should be the number one priority.”

Man City need more from playmaker

Foden does have a Champions League hat-trick to his name this season, from a meeting with AEK Athens, but has found the target just once in the Premier League. He was shown a red card in City’s derby date with arch-rivals Manchester United in September.

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No international recall was earned under Thomas Tuchel for the November round of UEFA Nations League fixtures, with some big decisions needing to be made on what the short and long-term future looks like for a man that was once billed as the hottest of prospects.