Phil Brown heaps praise on Ashish Rai

The English coach wants his foreign players to step up and be more clinical upfront…

Hyderabad FC went down 0-1 to as they continue to remain rooted to the bottom of the (ISL) table.

A second half header from Manvir Singh from a corner was enough for the visitors to claim three points and relegate Hyderabad to another defeat.

The home side were unlucky early in the game when they lost midfielder Marko Stankovic as the Austrian pulled up his hamstring and had to be substituted.

“If you lose any big player, it does have an effect on the team. I think containing Goa was difficult (after losing Marko). Goa then had the upper hand. We have a record at the club, we haven’t conceded any goals from set-pieces. When that record is lost in a one-nil defeat, it hurts. I’m disappointed with the way we lost tonight. Now we're fighting for survival,” said coach Phil Brown.

The former coach mentioned that his players cannot fell sorry for themselves and instead they need to turn their attention to the upcoming game against Odisha FC in the midweek. Marcelinho did come close to finding the equalizer but he had taken the free-kick before the referee blew his whistle.

“I think it was a disappointment on our behalf that we hadn't scored a goal. It is difficult to keep pressing. It would have been interesting if that (Marcelinho free-kick) had found the top corner. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to (go to the next game) with a positive mindset. There are positives to take,” said Brown.

The experienced coach was pleased with the performance of former youngster Ashish Rai who put in a splendid display in the right-back position.

“Ashish had a good year with Indian Arrows. He just found his feet in the ISL. He has got tremendous energy and attitude. If he keeps improving, then he has got a great chance. He has to keep listening and learning,” he mentioned.

Brown urged his star players to up their game when they take on Odisha FC, who, like Hyderabad, aren’t enjoying a purple patch of form.

“One thing I noticed about the Indian mentality is that they get on with the next game. We went from 5-1 and 3-0 from the first couple of games to a tight defence. We need our big foreign players to step up, (they're all) desperate for a goal,” he concluded.