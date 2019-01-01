Perisic closing on Bayern Munich move after undergoing medical

After injury scuppered a swoop for Manchester City star Leroy Sane, the Bundesliga champions appear to be closing in on a deal for the Inter winger

Ivan Perisic looks set to complete a move to after undergoing a medical with the champions.

The 30-year-old has long been linked with a move away from side and is expected to join Bayern on an initial season-long loan move, with an option to make the deal permanent next year.

Perisic was pictured leaving a hospital in Munich on Monday and told Bild: "Yeah, I just had the medical check-up."

The path has been cleared for him to head out of San Siro as Inter boss Antonio Conte sees no obvious fit for the Croatian in his plans.

He said in July on the back of a 1-0 International Champions Cup defeat to : "We're working with him, but his response isn't positive.

"Perisic can't play in the role that I want. Therefore, he can only play as a striker right now."

While the Nerazzurri have no position for Perisic within their ranks, Bundesliga champions Bayern are happy to open their doors.

Niko Kovac has been in the market for at least one new wide forward following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Bavarian giants' hopes of signing Manchester City's Leroy Sane were scuppered last week following the news he will be out for six or seven months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Perisic will provide competition to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman and could join in time to feature in Bayern's opening league game, as they take on on Friday.

The international has previously played in the Bundesliga, initially for before joining midway through the 2012-13 season.

He has graced the German top-flight well over 100 times and found the target on 27 occasions – with double figures reached for Wolfsburg in 2013-14.

Perisic signed for Inter in 2015 and has been a regular starter during his four years at San Siro, scoring eight goals in Serie A during 2018-19 and 40 times in total for the Italian giants across the course of his entire stay.