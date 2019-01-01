Tau grabs assist as Royal Antwerp end Club Brugge's 13-game unbeaten run

The 25-year-old's contribution was not enough to help the Blue-Black maintain their unbeaten start to the season in the Belgian top-flight

Percy Tau made an assist for 's goal in their 2-1 loss to Royal Antwerp in a Belgian First Division A match.

Sunday's result brought an end to Club Brugge's unblemished start to the 2019-20 league season, having previously played 12 games without defeat.

In the 25th minute, Tau set up Siebe Schrijvers to break the deadlock as Philippe Clement's side took a first-half lead.

Royal Antwerp fought back after the restart with the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Dieumerci Mbokani drawing them level with his effort from the penalty spot in the 50th minute before Simon Mignolet's own goal gave them maximum points 15 minutes later.

Tau was in action for 55 minutes and was replaced by 's Emmanuel Dennis while David Okereke played for the duration.

The loss did not affect Club Brugge's position at the top of the Belgian First Division A table but they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host KV Oostende for their next league fixture after the international break.

Tau is expected to team up team in the next few days ahead of Thursday's 2021 qualifying game against and their home match against Sudan on November 17.