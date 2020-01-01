Perak makes long awaited transfer announcement for 2020 season

It has been a painful wait for Perak fans but confirmation of new signings for the 2020 season in a centre back and a midfielder has finally been done

While other teams have been busy with their new signings and transfers for the new 2020 M-League season, it has been rather quiet on the front up until yesterday.

Since the end of the 2019 season, transfers out rather than in has been associated with the 2018 champions with the departures of Brendan Gan, Nor Hakim Hassan and Nasir Basharudin.

Even the announcement of Guilherme de Paula was done through social media of Perak Football Association's president, but the club channels finally saw some movements on Tuesday.

Australian Anthony Golec and Cambodian Thierry Chanta Bin was unveiled to the press to replace Hussein El Dor and Ronaldo Henrique Silva after the latter two was not kept on.

With the services of Raianderson da Costa and Leandro dos Santos retained from last season, this means that Perak has at least completed their search for import players.

Golec last featured for Indonesian side, Badak Lampang last season but has playing experiences in , Moldova, and to his resume.

While Thierry was last seen with FC, often times paired alongside Lee Tuck in the middle until niggling injuries cost him a place in the side.

Coincidentally Nasir has moved in the other direction and Perak's opening match of the 2020 season will be an away trip to face Terengganu, giving Thierry a quick return to his old stomping ground.

