Perak's Shahrel determined to make 2020 his year

Perak forward Shahrel Fikri Fauzi is dead set on making 2020 his best year yet.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

forward Shahrel Fikri Fauzi is dead set on making 2020 his best year yet.

Admitting that the previous season, his first with the Bos Gaurus, was not an exceptional one, the Malaysia international wants to make up for it this year.

More teams

"It wasn't my year as Ronaldo was constantly picked ahead of me in the first eleven. Now I have to prove I am first eleven material even though I have to compete against our foreign players and score as many goals as I can.

"I had a good pre-season in our friendly matches in which I scored, and the coach (Mehmet Durakovic) seems to trust me. I was picked to start against FC [on matchday one], and it was a good start when we won 3-1," said the 26-year old forward in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

This Saturday, March 7, Perak will again play away from home, this time against another club which had won their round one encounter; .

"Judging by how the two teams turned out last week, the odds are balanced for either team to win.

"Selangor showed their character last week, and I believe we have to work hard to face them in a match that could go either way," said the former FC player.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!