Pep on Haaland's goal surge: 'One month ago he was a disaster, now he's going to break every record'

Erling Haaland has already scored nine goals in five games, but Pep Guardiola is remaining coy on other records the Norwegian could break this season.

Haaland broke record for most goals in five games

Striker scored back-to-back hat-tricks

Guardiola praised Haaland's adaptation

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland scored a second hat-trick in as many games as Manchester City eased past Nottingham Forest, setting a new record for the most goals in the opening five games of a Premier League season. Guardiola was reluctant to comment on the possibility of Haaland breaking even more records, admitting he can't tell the future.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked in a press conference if the Norwegian was set to break more records, Guardiola replied: "I admire the people who can anticipate what happens in the future, I cannot do it. One month ago he was a disaster, now he's going to break everything. I can't see what happens, I don't know what happens tomorrow. Imagine what happens in two years. We are delighted for how he settles. Not just Erling, the staff and backroom staff is so important how they help to adapt the new players and the mates are really good. This is the most important thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City sealed a deal for Erling Haaland in May 2022, and the striker endured a tough debut in the Community Shield, leading people to question his suitability to English football. He has certainly squashed any concerns, scoring nine goals in just five games, taking the Premier League by storm.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Between Haaland's first goal of his hat-trick against Crystal Palace and the last of his hat-trick against Forest, there were just 70 minutes of football played!

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Manchester City face an out of sorts Aston Villa on September 3, before travelling to Sevilla for their opening Champions League group game on September 6.