Pedri pens new Barcelona contract to 2026 as release clause rises to over €600m
Chris Burton
Oct 14, 2021 12:08 UTC +00:00
Getty
Pedri has committed to a new contract at Barcelona that had been in the pipeline for some time, with the 18-year-old agreeing fresh terms at Camp Nou through to the summer of 2026.
Goal was able to confirm on Wednesday that talks with the talented teenager had been stepped up in a bid to get an agreement over the line.
That deal has now been done, with La Liga giants retaining the services of a hot prospect through the next five years.
More to follow...