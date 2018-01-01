'Now caption this!' - Pogba teases announcement after Mourinho sacking tweet row

The midfielder has reused his recent Instagram gaffe to build excitement ahead of a big reveal on Sunday

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has referenced the social media post sent in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking to tease an announcement on Sunday.

Pogba came in for criticism on Tuesday when a photo tagged "caption this" was posted to his social media channels in the immediate aftermath of the Red Devils confirming Mourinho had left the club, although it was later claimed that the submissions were scheduled by his sponsors adidas.

The France midfielder – who starred in United's 5-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday – reportedly had a difficult relationship with his former boss, and was publicly criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.

The 25-year-old's Instagram and Twitter accounts were active again on Sunday, posting a caricatured picture of himself winking with the tag: "Now caption this. Big announcement later today."

Now caption this big announcement later today A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 23, 2018 at 2:06am PST

In his Instagram stories, a countdown appears to suggest that the big reveal will happen around 6pm UK time (1pm ET).

Regardless, the post will likely spark comments from the Frenchman's detractors, with Gary Neville having already called out Pogba for his original post on the day of Mourinho's sacking, the ex-Man Utd man tweeting 'You do one as well', suggesting the former full-back wants the midfielder out of the club.

Within the Old Trafford camp, the mood has improved significantly with the appoint of new interim boss and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba himself having been recalled to the starting XI in the 5-1 smashing of Cardiff.

Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League title this year remain slim, however, with the English giants now 19 points off leaders Liverpool.

Still, silverware remains up for grabs as United have FA Cup and Champions League clashes to prepare for, though the latter fixture against the Neymar-led French champions could prove a bridge too far for the recovering Red Devils.