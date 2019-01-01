Paul Pogba posts 88 Instagram stories in 24 hours with Man Utd future still uncertain

The Red Devils midfielder has used the platform to chronicle his experiences in the USA

star Paul Pogba has taken social media usage to the next level, posting an extraordinary 88 Instagram stories over 24 hours as rumours still swirl about his club football future.

The World Cup winner documented a 24-hour period of his trip to New York City with videos of him training at a gym, attending a concert of a Latin trap singer, posing for photos with fans, visiting a charity and doing ball work at a Major League Soccer stadium.

Anyone got time to watch Paul Pogba's 88 Instagram stories? 😴



That's 20 minutes of my life I'll never get back 👎 pic.twitter.com/ZqtdhGgFG6 — Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) June 30, 2019

Pogba started with vision of himself training at a gym, with one of the stories including the caption, 'I do what they say I can't!!!' while using a medicine ball to do an agility exercise.

After doing some run-throughs outdoors, the 26-year-old attended a gig featuring singer Bad Bunny, showing off his vantage point of the performance before getting a photo with the artist afterwards.