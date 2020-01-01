Patson Daka assist gives Salzburg first win of 2020 and Austria Cup final berth

The Zambian forward was involved in the goal as the Bulls recorded their maiden victory so far this year

Patson Daka provided the important assist that gave Salzburg a 1-0 victory over LASK in the Austrian Cup semi-final, making it their first win in 2020.

The Bulls have started the year poorly, winless in their five competitive matches (D2 L3) since the resumed on Valentine's Day.

Among the losses was against LASK in the league which saw them relinquish their lead at the top.

It was a different story at the Red Bull Arena however on Thursday night, with Daka's pin point cross finding Hwang Hee-Chan in the 50th minute.

It is the fourth consecutive match the Zambia International will have a goal involvement in since the resumption from the winter break (two goals, three assists).

Salzburg will tackle Lustenau in the final on May 1 for a chance to lift their seventh cup crown.