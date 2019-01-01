Parlour hopes Emery's Arsenal can reach Man City & Liverpool's level

The former midfielder doesn't think it's possible to compare his 'Invincibles' side with the two teams currently at the top England's top flight

Former star Ray Parlour is hoping that Unai Emery's current Gunners squad will be able to reach the level of Premier League rivals and .

City have put together a star-studded team that recorded an incredible 98 points to win the Premier League last season, while they also won the Community Shield, and in a record-breaking campaign.

They were, however, pushed close by Liverpool, who were one point short of Pep Guardiola's men but did manage to claim glory after beating in the final in Madrid.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had their own record-setting campaign in 2003-04, when Arsene Wenger's side, that possessed the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires, finished that season unbeaten in the Premier League.

Parlour, who featured in 12 league games and 26 matches in total in all competitions during that campaign, believes it's difficult to compare his 'Invincibles' side with City and Liverpool and hopes Emery's current squad can eventually reach that sort of level.

"It's very hard to compare. It really is," Parlour told Goal.

"It's different eras. We were very good in our era and obviously Manchester City and Liverpool are very good in this current era.

"People ask me all the time: 'Would you beat Man City?' Who knows? We had a very strong team, a powerful team, but Man City have been a different class. Liverpool showed how good they are. To finish on 97 points, lose one game and not win a title is amazing really.

"You can't compare. They're both excellent teams to watch. I'm just hoping Arsenal can get to that stage again with this current squad."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a vital Champions League spot by one point.

The Gunners also fell in the final to , ensuring that north Londoners will have to play in that competition once again this season.

Arsenal get their 2019-20 Premier League campaign underway against Newcastle on August 11, before a home meeting with on August 17.