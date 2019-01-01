Park the bus! Bolivian team has incredible 54 shots but still lose 1-0 - in the last minute!

When free-scoring Nacional Potosi met Zulia they might have expected goals galore but, despite dominating, the only one came from the Venezuelans

Sometimes the numbers simply don't add up.

When Bolivian Primera Division leaders Nacional Potosi met Venezuelan outfit Zulia in the opening stage of the Copa Sudamericana, they came out on top in just about every statistical category, apart from the one that counts the most - goals.

And that means, despite putting their opponents under intense pressure at Estadio Víctor Agustín Ugarte, they go into the second leg of the tie in 1-0 down.

Zulia, eighth in the Venezuelan Primera Division, took one hell of a pummelling - then stole a breakaway goal to pull off the unlikeliest of victories.

Potosi went about their work as you might expect unbeaten league leaders to do.

They have scored scored 18 goals in their last five games and set about dominating their rivals.

A total of 54 shots - 15 on target, 30 off, with three hitting the woodwork - resulted in a total of zero goals.

Potosi limited Zulia to 21 percent possession, enjoying - or perhaps not - a huge 79 percent themselves.

Zulia goalkeeper Leo Morales managed to keep them at bay despite the onslaught, which included 13 Potosi corners and 90 percent pass accuracy, compared to Zulia's less-than-impressive 47.

But Zulia striker Bryan Velasquez Moya had the final say.

He put the finishing touch to a 92nd-minute counter-attack, beating Potosi goalkeeper Javier Rojas with the last - and most crucial - of six shots his side took in the game for a victory straight from the Jose Mourinho playbook.

As sporting upsets go, it's not quite Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson or Leicester winning the Premier League, but that will be of little consolation to Potosi.

They get the chance to have another go at scoring when the return leg takes place on April 16.