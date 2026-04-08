Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg. Last season’s winners put in an impressive performance and have taken a significant step towards the semi-finals. The return leg at Anfield is next Tuesday, presenting a daunting task for Arne Slot and his team.

At the Parc des Princes, Slot deployed a five-man back line, trusting Jeremie Frimpong at right wing-back and captain Virgil van Dijk in the centre. Ryan Gravenberch anchored the midfield, while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah began on the bench.

PSG paid no heed to Liverpool’s defensive intentions and broke the deadlock within ten minutes. Désiré Doué tried his luck from just outside the penalty area and the ball flew into the net off Gravenberch’s heel. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was left with no chance, whilst Van Dijk was also unable to block the striker’s shot.

Liverpool regrouped swiftly but rarely threatened the PSG back line, while the hosts repeatedly threatened behind the visitors’ defence with their pace. That pressure earned yellow cards for Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister as they tried to contain the home side’s rapid counter-attacks.

Slot’s side could have fallen further behind were it not for Mamardashvili, who produced sharp saves to deny Kvaratskhelia and Doué. Liverpool also threatened, and Frimpong was unfortunate to see his close-range effort fly wide, although the Dutchman was operating from a tight angle and had strayed offside. Overall, PSG’s intensity and speed of thought proved too much for Liverpool on the night. The hosts controlled possession, restricted their visitors to long-range attempts, and repeatedly exploited the space behind the Reds’ high line. Liverpool’s five-man defence offered some protection, yet it could not mask the absence of genuine creative spark in the final third. With the tie now favouring PSG, next Tuesday’s second leg at Anfield promises to be a stern test of Liverpool’s resolve. Slot will need to fine-tune his tactics, manage the psychological impact of this defeat, and hope for a more clinical performance from his forwards if the Reds are to overturn the deficit and reach the semi-finals.

PSG started the second half strongly and were clearly looking for a second goal. Dembélé was handed the ball on a plate following a swift attack, but to the dismay of the striker and the PSG fans, the ball flew over the bar. The breakthrough finally arrived when Kvaratskhelia was slipped into the box, shrugged off Gravenberch, rounded Mamardashvili and slotted the ball home for 2-0.

Moments later, referee José María Sánchez initially pointed to the spot after Ibrahim Konaté appeared to bring down Warren Zaïre-Emery in the box. Replay showed the centre-back had in fact played the ball, and both the penalty and Konaté’s yellow card were promptly rescinded—a fortunate let-off for Liverpool in an otherwise bruising half.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot introduced four late substitutes, including Gakpo and Alexander Isak, yet the introduction of fresh legs failed to spark a late rally. Mohamed Salah, surprisingly, remained on the bench. The visitors never mustered a sustained push for the vital second goal, and PSG—comfortable on home soil—now stand on the brink of a Champions League semi-final berth.