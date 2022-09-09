'I did everything to come' - Paredes reveals Di Maria influence in Juventus transfer

Leandro Paredes has revealed the key role that Angel Di Maria played in convincing him to join Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? Paredes has spoken for the first time since sealing his summer move to Turin from PSG. He has revealed the role that Di Maria played in convincing him to join Juventus.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Since I learned that Di Maria would end up at Juve, we started talking. I did everything to come," he said. "I have already told [him] that he has to stay another year. And I hope to convince him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes and Di Maria spent several years together at PSG and are also familiar with each other through playing for Argentina. The latter signed a few weeks before Paredes on a free transfer, and his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Paredes and Di Maria are not the only signings Juventus made this summer, with Bremer, Filip Kostic and Paul Pogba also joining the club. They have made an indifferent start to the season though, drawing three of their first five league games.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After tasting defeat to Paredes' former employers PSG in the Champions League, Juve return to Serie A action against Salernitana on Sunday.