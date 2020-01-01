Papiss Cisse scores first Fenerbahce goal against Afobe’s Trabzonspor

The 35-year-old opened his goal account for the Yellow Canaries in Sunday’s triumph over the Black Sea Storm

Papiss Cisse scored his first goal as the Yellow Canaries defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 on Sunday evening.

After an impressive spell at Alanyaspor – where he scored 42 goals in 65 outings, the ex- forward reunited with his former boss Erol Bulut at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

He did not find the net in his first two games, nonetheless, he opened his goal account in his third league tie after coming on as a second-half substitute for Jose Sosa.

More teams

In the fixture that produced four goals, on loan striker Benik Afobe put the visitors in the 23 minutes. Profiting from a careless defending from two Fenerbahce players who headed the ball to his path – the 27-year-old darted into the hosts’ goal area before unleashing a low cross past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Despite boasting of an inferior ball possession, Trabzonspor went into the first-half break with a slim advantage.

A more determined Yellow Canaries approached the second-half with thirst for goals and that paid off in the 51st minute as Serkan Asan turned the ball into his net while trying to clear Marcel Tisserand’s header.

Four minutes later, Enner put Bulut’s men ahead for the first time in the encounter after finishing off a pass from substitute Cisse who replaced Sosa in the last 45 minutes.

The hosts finished off the game in the 72nd minute with the 35-year-old former international heading home a headed cross from captain Gokhan Gonul.

On loan star Mbwana Samatta was handed a starter’s role by the 19-time Turkish champions, albeit, he was substituted for Kemal Ademi with three minutes left to play. Senegal's Mame Thiam and 's Nabil Dirar were not listed for the encounter.

Afobe and ’s Anthony Nwakaeme were in action from start to finish, but they could do little to prevent the Black Sea Storm from losing their third game of the 2020-21 Turkish topflight campaign.

Cape Verde forward Djaniny was brought in for Turkish defender Kamil Corekci in the 73rd minute, while Malian forward Fousseni Diabate replaced 's Flavio in the 83rd minute.

Article continues below

Sitting in the second spot after accruing 14 points from six games, Fenerbahce take on Antalyaspor in their next game on November 2 as Trabzonspor seek redemption versus Kasimpasa.