Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute in Instagram post

The Wales international was seen holding one hand in the air and the other above his mouth in a social media post on Sunday.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has denied making a Nazi salute after an Instagram post sparked backlash on social media.

Max Meyer uploaded a photo of him and his Palace team-mates at a dinner table to Instagram, which showed Hennessey holding one hand in the air and the other above his mouth, before it was deleted.

Wales international Hennessey was pictured with fellow Palace players on Saturday night, following the FA Cup win over Grimsby Town.

However, the 31-year-old has denied any wrong-doing and says the way the camera caught him was 'a coincidence'.

"Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team-mates and we had a group photograph," Hennessey wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

"It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental."

Hennessey, who has 81 caps for for his country, has recently lost his place in Roy Hodgson's starting line-up to Spaniard Vicente Guaita.

But he played the whole of Palace's FA Cup third round win over Grimsby which Palace won thanks to an 86th minute goal from Jordan Ayew.

Hennessey is now likely to face a club, and potentially FA, probe into the incident.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League, six points clear of the relegation zone.