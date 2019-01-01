Oxlade-Chamberlain hoping ‘Mo mania’ continues as Liverpool look to ‘incredible’ Salah for inspiration

The Reds have benefited considerably from the presence of a prolific forward since he moved to Anfield, with the Club World Cup now in their sights

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain considers Mohamed Salah to be an “incredible” talent and is hoping to see “Mo mania” continue as the forward leads ’s charge for Club World Cup glory.

Salah has been treated like a superstar since arriving in the Middle East to aid the bid of Jurgen Klopp’s troops to land an historic global crown.

Plaudits from across the planet have rained down on the 27-year-old since he completed a move to Anfield in 2017 and became a talismanic figure for winners and Premier League title hopefuls.

Oxlade-Chamberlain forms part of Salah’s fan base, with the Liverpool midfielder telling the club's official website of the status enjoyed by a club colleague ahead of a meeting with Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday: "He deserves it, he's come from and worked his way up to the top. He's a humble guy, a very good teammate and such a top professional.

"The numbers that he's doing on the pitch week in, week out for years now is incredible. He deserves everything he's getting at the minute.

"I hope he can put on a good show for them and the Mo mania can continue because that'll be a good thing for all of us."

Liverpool have never before landed FIFA’s global title, with Oxlade-Chamberlain welcoming the opportunity to etch another entry into the record books.

The international added: "It's not something we're so familiar with in our country and I think it's a rare occasion to win the Champions League, it doesn't happen all the time. It's a big thing for us.

"Because we've been able to get here, we can see that the rest of the world and from the other teams that are here, how big it is for them, how big it is for their countries.

"The Brazilian boys have told us how big it is back there. I think Internacional beat years ago, Alisson was telling me, and it was massive then. It'll be the same for Flamengo.

"We know how big it is and how big of an achievement it is. We're here and there's only one thing we want to do – we want to win. "

Liverpool have been nursing a few knocks over recent weeks, with Klopp hoping to see Virgil van Dijk come back in for a meeting with Flamengo, with Oxalde-Chamberlain hailing the depth of the Reds’ squad.

He said: "I think when the boys are fresh just off the back of a pre-season, then the games aren't as thick as they are right now.

"Maybe for some people it's a bit hard to see how involved they will be. But I think in the last month or two months, the changes that he's been making, we've all been required to chip in and play our part.

"Everyone has done fantastic – whether they're more regular starters or they've come in and played minutes.

"There's times where certain boys will be feeling a little bit tired or they need a rest and other boys are going to be needed.

"At the same time, if you come in and do well, the manager doesn't turn a blind eye to that and you get opportunities.

"We're all in it together and everyone's required to do their bit to help push the team forward."