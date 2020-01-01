‘Our confidence is back’ – Reading star Meite fires Huddersfield warning

After helping Mark Bowen’s men bounce back to winning ways, the winger has set his eyes on yet another win when they face the Terriers

Reading forward Yakou Meite has warned ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening, revealing his side’s confidence is back.

The winger inspired the Royals back to winning ways against Luton Town on Saturday after two consecutive defeats, to and .

The 24-year-old forward scored four of the goals that helped Mark Bowen’s men secure a 5-0 triumph over Luton and moved them to the 14th spot on the league table.

More teams

Following the victory, the academy graduate has praised the collective effort of the team and feels they are ready to build on the display when they take on the Terriers.

“I am most happy for the team because most important was the win – and we did it. Our confidence is back and everyone is happy,” Meite told the club website.

“When you see the team in training, you see what we can do. We have a lot of quality. But we can’t just say that and don’t show it on the pitch.

“We did it very well, and we need to keep going because we still have a lot of games to come. They come quick and we need to show people that we can play well. That’s what we did.

“Everyone was focused today. Last week, we didn’t play very well – we can’t play like this against a good side. We needed to react, to show to our fans that we can play better than we did.

“It’s a nice feeling. We needed more confidence, and we got it. So we focus on Huddersfield now and hopefully we can do the same against them.

“We need to recover quick… the games are coming so fast! We celebrate the victory, but we have to stay focused on the game on Tuesday. Hopefully, we can get the win at home this time.

“It’s a short time to prepare; as soon as the game against Luton is done, we start to think about Huddersfield and how they play.”

The forward has now scored 16 goals in this campaign for Reading and praised his partnership with loanee and Super Eagles target Ovie Ejaria.

“My favourite was the goal where Ovie gave me the ball between the defenders,” he continued.

“Ovie and me, we have a good eye-contact! When I make my run, he knows when and how to give me the ball and I finished it well. I think that was favourite.

Article continues below

“Sixteen goals is my record so far – last year was my best so far with 13. And I just want to do more! Score goals and help my teammates to win games.”

The international will hope to add to his tally against Huddersfield at Madejski Stadium.