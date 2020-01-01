Otieno hits out at AFC Leopards for ‘unprocedural Lusaka Dynamos transfer’ claims

The midfielder had signed for Ingwe at the beginning of November but later moved to sign for the Zambian club

international Duncan Otieno has lashed out at AFC for claiming his transfer to Lusaka Dynamos was unprocedural.

On Tuesday, AFC Leopards threatened to take the Zambian club to Fifa for signing the star who had penned a two-year deal with the Kenyan outfit.

In a post that was deleted a few minutes later, Otieno claimed his new club signed him after buying out his contract from AFC Leopards.

“What are they saying outside there about me? But sometimes people make me happy on talking about issues they little understand. Where did you hear that?” Otieno wrote.

“Let everyone fight their own battles but I wish you all the best in the coming season.

“How comes you have been paid then turnaround to hate me and to smear my reputation? Where do you get that energy? But again, God is the ultimate controller.”

AFC Leopards were categorical that Otieno’s transfer was done behind their back.

“With a view to reinforcing our team; we procedurally contracted Duncan Otieno to once again play for us upon expiry of his contract with Nkana FC of Zambia that ended on 31st October 2020,” Ingwe’s statement said.

“The player was glad to rejoin us and hence signed up to be in the Den for the next two years beginning with the forthcoming 2020-2021 season. Correspondingly, all processes required and documentation was done in the Transfer Matching System (TMS) to firm up this agreement.

“However, the player was unsettled by the agent who notified him of another offer and opted to pursue it despite having already entered into a contract with the club.

“This step is unprocedural as we have had no contact with the Zambian club concerning their desire to sign the player," Leopards continued.

“If indeed this is the case, then Lusaka Dynamos and the player are in breach of Fifa transfer rules and hence should be ready for the consequences.

“Accordingly, the National Executive Committee has deliberated to have appropriate lawful action initiated to settle this situation by moving to report the matter to Fifa for player tapping and double signing.”

Otieno had signed the new deal as he returned to the den after leaving in 2018. But his return to Zambia to join former Nkana teammate Musa Mohamed at Lusaka Dynamos has now generated new friction between him, AFC Leopards and possibly the Zambian club who are yet to respond to Ingwe’s threats.