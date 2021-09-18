'Osimhen looks a lot like Drogba' – Signori compares ‘good’ Napoli striker to ex-Chelsea hero

The former Italy international talked up the talent of the Nigerian striker after seeing him net a brace against Leicester City on Thursday

Ex-Italy striker Giuseppe Signori has drawn comparisons between "good" Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and former Chelsea hero Didier Drogba.

The Nigeria international accentuated his importance to the Parthenopeans having scored a brace in the Serie A outfit’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City in Thursday’s Europa League fixture.

The Premier League side lead by two goals at the King Power Stadium courtesy of Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, but Luciano Spalletti’s men left England on a no winner, no vanquished note as the former Lille star found the net twice in the closing stages of the keenly contested encounter.

The former Lazio and Bologna striker was full of praise for Osimhen, and even pointed out similarities between the Super Eagle and Drogba – who plied his trade in France, England, China, Turkey, Canada and the USA before drawing the curtain on his trophy-laden career.

Signori thinks the youngster leading the line for his current team has the same predatory instincts as the Ivorian in the final third.

“They look a lot like each other physically and technically,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He is good, he has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.

“He's a player who is still young and has room for improvement, and I think he showed a part of what he can do [against Leicester City].”

On the back of his man-of-the-match outing against the reigning English FA Cup kings, the 21-year-old has vowed to give everything to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona giants.

“I’m happy and we played as a team, even when we went two goals down, we kept playing as a team,” Osimhen said as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

“I don’t want to set an objective. The club always believed in me, starting with these two goals is certainly important and I want to continue like this.”

“I have everything to give to Napoli, I want to stay healthy, avoid injuries and one step at a time we can together achieve our targets.”

Osimhen is expected to lead Napoli’s attack when they travel to Stadio Friuli for Monday night’s Serie A showdown versus Luca Gotti’s Udinese.