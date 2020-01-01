Osimhen grabs assist as Remy’s brace leads Lille past Toulouse

The forward contributed to the Great Danes' third goal as they marched past the Violets in Saturday’s French topflight encounter

defeated 3-0 in Saturday’s encounter, with Victor Osimhen boasting of an assist.

Loic Remy’s first-half brace handed Christophe Galtier’s men a two-goal lead before Renato Sanches added the third with 10 minutes left to play, courtesy of the Nigerian.

That will do very nicely ! Loïc Rémy's first-half double and a second-half strike from @renatosanches35 takes us up to provisional 3️⃣rd in the @Ligue1_ENG standings 👏.#LOSCTFC pic.twitter.com/DcDoNbOx54 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 22, 2020

Osimhen provided five shots, 27 touches, 11 passes and a passing accuracy of 72.7% to account for his contribution inside Stade Pierre-Mauroy, although he was cautioned by referee Thomas Leonard in the 40th minute.

For the visitors, Guinea’s Issiaga Sylla and Cote d’Ivoire’s Ibrahim Sangare featured from start to finish for Denis Zanko’s team, while captain Max Gradel was replaced by Quentin Boisgard in the 71st minute.

Thanks to this win, Lille climbed to third in the French topflight log with 43 points from 26 outings - two points above fourth-placed .

They are guests of in their next outing on March 1. There, their Nigerian import would be eyeing his 14th league goal of the season.