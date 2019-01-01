Osimhen beats Slimani to Ligue 1 Player of the Month award

The Nigeria international has been rewarded for his imperious performances last month after winning the French top-flight prize

striker Victor Osimhen has been named the Player of the Month for September, beating and forward Islam Slimani.

The Super Eagles frontman hit the ground running after joining the Great Danes from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer and has been rewarded for his efforts.

The 20-year-old striker scored two goals and provided two assists last month to help Christophe Galtier’s men secure eight points.

Article continues below

His impressive form ensured he beat the challenge of Slimani and defender Nicolas Pallois to clinch the individual accolade.

The former striker has scored seven league goals in nine games for the Great Danes this season.

Osimhen will hope to maintain his form when Lille slug it out against on Saturday.