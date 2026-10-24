Oscar Bobb scores stunning late winner as Fulham climb out of relegation zone at Coventry

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Oscar Bobb struck a superb late winner as Fulham beat relegation rivals Coventry 1-0 on Saturday to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three. The winger’s first top-flight goal for the club handed Alvaro Arbeloa’s side their first away victory in nine attempts, while Frank Lampard’s Coventry were left second-bottom after a second successive defeat.

Advertisement

Bobb ends Fulham’s long wait for an away win

Fulham have finally ended their away-day misery after Oscar Bobb’s first Premier League goal for the club earned a 1-0 win at Coventry, as reported by the Press Association. The winger produced a fine piece of individual skill in the 80th minute, twisting into the box before bending a shot into the far corner.

It was only Bobb’s second goal in all competitions since his £27 million move from Manchester City in January. Fulham’s first win on the road in nine attempts, a run dating back to February, came a week after they beat Hull 1-0 to end their winless league start.

King hits the woodwork in a scrappy contest

Quality was in short supply between two sides who started the day in the bottom three. Josh King should have broken the deadlock in the 18th minute when afforded too much space in the box, but his powerful strike hit the top of the upright before Alex Iwobi fired the follow-up high and wide.

Coventry piled up half-chances without seriously testing Bernd Leno. Bobby Thomas headed a Jack Rudoni free-kick off target, Brandon Thomas-Asante nodded wide from Jay Dasilva’s cross, and a mis-hit backpass from Antonee Robinson handed Thomas-Asante another opening, but his weak shot was easily gathered.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fulham dominate the ball but struggle for goals

Fulham bossed possession but, in keeping with their season so far, struggled to turn that dominance into goals. Milan van Ewijk almost helped them out by deflecting Robinson’s cross into the side-netting, and referee Adam Herczeg waved away Calvin Bassey’s shirt-pull claims against Thomas-Asante.

Related Topics

Coventry then lost the in-form Thomas to injury just before the hour, with teenage Manchester City loanee Stephen Mfuni replacing him. The hosts were building momentum when Bobb struck, but their late response brought only a blocked Matt Grimes effort and a rejected handball appeal.

What next for Fulham and Coventry?

Back-to-back league wins will ease the pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa and give Fulham a platform to pull clear of danger.

Advertisement

Coventry, beaten 3-1 by Tottenham last weekend, have now lost two in a row, and Frank Lampard must quickly find a cutting edge if they are to climb off second-bottom.