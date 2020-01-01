Osayi-Samuel close to joining Belgian club – QPR boss Warburton

The Rangers boss explained why the Anglo-Nigerian missed Saturday’s seven-goal thriller at Loftus Road

Bright Osayi-Samuel is close to leaving with negotiations at an advanced stage with a Belgian club, manager Mark Warburton has confirmed.

The 22-year-old was dropped for Saturday’s game against despite training with the rest of his teammates on Friday.

According to several reports, the Anambra-born winger is a target for Belgian champions after his fine performances in this campaign.

He has provided five goals and eight assists in 36 league matches for Warburton’s side so far.

Following QPR’s thrilling 4-3 victory at Loftus Road, the manager gave a transfer update on Osayi-Samuel who has been at the club since 2017.

“There’s very strong interest from a Belgian club,” Warburton was quoted as saying by West London Sport.

“Bright was training with us yesterday to start today. But talks are now at an advanced stage and it was a case of acting in everyone’s interests.

“No paperwork has been finalised but talks are certainly at an advanced stage.”

Osayi-Samuel left at a tender age with his family for but he later moved to at the age of 10.

He started his professional career at Blackpool in March 2015 and he spent two years at the club before switching to QPR in 2017.

Since joining , the Nigerian winger has played 91 matches across all competitions with 10 goals to his name.

He is eligible to feature for either Nigeria or England on the international scene, however, they are yet to call on his services.