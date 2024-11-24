Orlando City SC end Atlanta United's Cinderella run with 1-0 win, will face New York Red Bulls in MLS Eastern Conference Final

The Lions needed just one goal to book their spot in the Eastern Conference final

Orlando City SC moved one step closer to MLS Cup as the Lions took down Atlanta United 1-0 to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

The game's pivotal moment came in the 39th minute, and it was a scrappy one as Orlando City were able to react quicker than the Atlanta defense to capitalize on a sequence that ultimately won them the game. Ramiro Enrique was able to pounce on a loose ball in the box, sliding a shot past Brad Guzan and into the back of the net to give the Lions a lead they would never relinquish.

Orlando had booked its place in this round with a first-round win over Charlotte FC, who pushed the Lions to three games. Atlanta United, up to this point, looked set to be the Cinderella story of this year's playoffs, having upset Lionel Messi and Miami in the first round to provide one of the biggest playoff shocks in league history. Unfortunately for the Five Stripes, that was all they could muster as they struggled to get going in Orlando.

While Orlando took one of its few chances to get a look on goal, Atlanta struggled to do the same. The Five Stripes generated just six total shots compared to Orlando's 14, with Atlanta putting none of those five shots on Pedro Gallese's goal.

With the win, Orlando will now play host to the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference final with the winner going on to MLS Cup on Dec. 7. Orlando could still host the finale, although MLS Cup will only head to Florida should Minnesota United make it out of the Western Conference. The Loons are set to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will look ahead to an offseason of change. Interim coach Rob Valentino led them to this point and could be in contention for the permanent role. The club will also have flexibility at the top of their roster as they look to rebuild following the midseason departures of Designated Player stars Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The win completes a huge week for Orlando soccer, as the Lions' win comes less than 24 hours after the Orlando Pride won an NWSL title by taking down the Washington Spirit in the finale.