Opponent watch: Qatar
As Singapore prepares to kick-start their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers once against Yemen on the 19th of November, the Lions will first play Qatar in a friendly tomorrow.
And here are some things to note about their middle-eastern opponents:
1) Qatar are ranked 57th in the FIFA world rankings and are fifth in Asia
2) The entire team ply their trade in the Qatar top-tier, Qatar Stars League
3) They are the defending champions of the Asian Cup after beating Japan 3-1 in the latest edition of the tournament
4) Singapore and Qatar have met 11 times with the latter coming out on top ten times, losing only once
5) Qatar deploys a confident passing style of play and have an abundance of sources for goals from defence to attack. Key players include Hassan Al Haydos and Almaez Ali