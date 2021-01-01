Onyekuru: Why I want to repay Terim at Galatasaray

The Nigerian winger has revealed the main reasons behind his decision to join the Yellow-Reds from AS Monaco

Henry Onyekuru is eager to pay back the faith shown in him by and manager Fatih Terim upon his return to the Turkish Super Lig side.

Having fallen out of favour at giants AS , the 23-year-old teamed up with the Yellow-Reds on a six-month loan that elapses at the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Following his inability to secure a work permit in the United Kingdom, the Super Eagle joined the French top-flight outfit on a permanent transfer in 2019. Nevertheless, he struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II – playing second fiddle in Niko Kovac’s team.

In a recent chat with BBC Sport Africa, Onyekuru explained his decision to go back to Gala for a third spell, while disclosing his mission under manager Fatih Terim.

"Honestly, I'm very happy to be back in Galatasaray where I had previously enjoyed success," he said.



"I chose Galatasaray because I've not been playing for six months. I just want to go somewhere that I don't need to try too hard to prove anything to the coach or force myself into the consciousness of the club or fans.



"Here at this historical club, I can get regular games to be back in shape. Play on a weekly basis to get my form and important fitness back."



"They always show me love. The coach Fatih Terim has confidence in me," he continued.



"I think and know this is the best club for me to get back on track by delivering on my part with goals and assists.



"The main goal is to be champions again with this club and take it to the next step in my career."



At the Turk Telekom Stadium, Onyekuru will hope to rediscover his best form and pointed out he has no grudge against the Monegasques.



"My move to Monaco like I said was an urgent move and I knew nothing about it," Onyekuru added.



" were willing to sell and they found a team, so I understand it was no fault of theirs.



"It was something that I didn't really have a say in. Now I have a chance to move because my experience there in Monaco has been ups and downs."



He could be in line to make his debut on Friday against Gaziantep FK.