Onyekuru: Super Eagles and Monaco winger dreams of Premier League return

The Nigeria international has not given up hope of playing in the English top-flight after missing the opportunity with the Toffees

forward Henry Onyekuru has revealed his desire to return to the Premier League in the future.

The Super Eagles star was snapped up by in 2017 following his eye-catching performances for Belgian First Division A side KAS Eupen, where he scored 28 goals in 57 appearances during his two-year stay.

The forward was, however, immediately loaned to following his failure to secure a work permit which would have enabled him to play in the English top-flight.

The winger spent two years with the Goodison Park outfit without playing for the side as he made do with loan spells.

Besides featuring for Anderlecht, the Aspire Academy graduate also played for Turkish Super Lig club and won the league title with the side.

Last summer the winger teamed up with Monaco permanently but his failure to quickly adapt to saw him return to the Turk Telekom Stadı in January on a short-term loan deal.

The forward has recently returned to Monaco after reaching the end of his loan deal with the Turkish outfit and stated he is open to returning to the English top-flight.

“The Premier League has always been my dream and I hope to return someday,” Onyekuru told Channels TV.

The forward made his debut for the national team in a friendly against Togo in 2017 and has now played 11 times for the West Africans.

He was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in , where he featured prominently.

The 23-year-old winger has recounted his emotion when he received his first call-up to the Nigeria national team.

“I was very happy I called my mum; you know she named me after Henry Nwosu. I didn’t cry but could not eat,” he continued.

“It has been a good experience so far with the Super Eagles; we are on the right path with a good coach, young talents; everyone is on the same goal.”

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the few leagues that have returned are now played behind closed doors and the forward feels the situation could remain the same until there is a cure to the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

“I think spectator will be back when the cure is found, playing without the fans is not the same,” he added.

Onyekuru will hope to use pre-season to adapt to Monaco to enable him to make a significant impact for the French club in the 2020-21 season.