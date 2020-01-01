Onyekuru reveals how Anderlecht denied him a chance to play in Premier League and World Cup

The Nigeria international has opened up on his dispute with the Belgian side which almost shattered his career

On-loan star Henry Onyekuru has revealed how denied him a chance to play in the Premier League and at the 2018 World Cup in .

The Super Eagles star was snapped up by in the summer of 2017 following his blistering performances for Belgian side Kas Eupen.

The winger was, however, immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht following his failure to secure a work permit in .

More teams

Mid-way into the season, Onyekuru suffered a serious knee injury in December 2017 and returned to his parents club for treatment.

On his return to , the forward was not given a chance to feature for Anderlecht and with the 2018 World Cup preparation drawing to a close, the winger missed out on the final squad after failing to prove his fitness.

The forward has taken time to explain how his participation at the global tournament could have seen him secure a work permit and live his dream of playing in the English top-flight with the Toffees, which he eventually left without featuring.

"Anderlecht wanted me to have surgery but said no and asked me to come back to England. I had a check and one of the specialists there said I could just go through rehab and would be fine in a couple of months," he told the Athletic.

"I went back to Belgium to play but the coach of Nigeria had to call Anderlecht to ask them to allow me to play even 15 minutes so they could confirm I was OK to play.

"The coach was a crazy guy. When we lost it was our fault and when we won he said it was him. I was scoring goals but he’d say I’d been s*** and stuff like that.

They [Anderlecht] were angry at that [going back to Everton and not having surgery] and also the fact my contract gave me the right to decide if I stayed.

"The new president was mad and was saying ‘who sorted this contract?’ They wanted me to stay one more year but I said no because of what they did stopping me going to the World Cup.

"The best chance for me to get a work permit was for me to go to the World Cup. The plan to go from Everton to Anderlecht was because I didn’t have the permit. I remember Everton signed [Romelu] Lukaku and we spoke to the president at Anderlecht because they wanted me to go before leaving Belgium.

Article continues below

"I felt it was good for me as they were in the and I wanted to gain more experience and play against big clubs. It’s why Everton were pushing Anderlecht for me to play.

"It was a big disappointment and was like a bomb had hit me. It’s the biggest tournament in the world and everyone wants to be there."

Onyekuru left Everton last summer to join French side Monaco and in January, after finding game time difficult to come by owing to his struggles with injuries, returned to where he has previously starred on loan.