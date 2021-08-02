Onyekuru: Olympiacos sign Monaco striker on permanent deal

The 24-year-old Super Eagle has officially sealed a permanent move to the Greek giants ahead of the new campaign

Olympiacos have announced the signing of striker Henry Onyekuru from Ligue 1 club Monaco.

The Nigerian striker arrived in Greece to seal a permanent move on Saturday after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Olympiacos have confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old star on their social media pages by stating: “Henry Onyekuru, welcome to Olympiacos.”

Another statement said: Henry Onyekuru in red and white and is now a member of the Olympiacos family.”

Speaking after signing for the team, Onyekuru said: “I know it is a big club in Greece, one of the biggest and they have good ambition and target every season and they are always in the Champions League.

“I also know of two Nigerians who played here before and I am just here to contribute and keep on pushing and also to be champions countless times, achieve more goals and aims with the club.

“I am happy to hear and ready to achieve more with the club.”

Though the Greek giants have not confirmed the duration of the contract signed, it is reported that they paid €5 million for the Super Eagles winger, who is said to have penned a two-year contract.

Onyekuru began his football career with the Aspire Academy in 2010 and graduated in 2015 joining their partner club, KAS Eupen. He made his debut for Eupen on September 5, 2015, in a 2-2 draw against KFC. Dessel Sport in the Belgian Second Division.

Article continues below

On June 30, 2017, Onyekuru joined Premier League side, Everton, for £7 million and was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht where he was handed the number 9 jersey.

He later joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in 2018 and he was on the scoresheet for the team as they defeated title challengers İstanbul Basaksehir 2-1 to secure the Super Lig championship for the second straight season.

Onyekuru, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo on June 1, 2017, is part of the key players for head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in September.