Onyeka: Brentford target ready for Premier League move – Midtjylland’s Graversen

The Bees have reportedly opened talks with their sister club in Denmark over the signing of the Nigeria midfielder this summer

Brentford target Frank Onyeka is ready for a move to the ‘biggest’ league in the world, according to Midtjylland sporting director Svend Graversen.

Reports indicate that the newly-promoted Premier League club has their sights set on making the 23-year-old their first signing of the summer.

Onyeka has established himself as a key player in the Wolves midfield, and he helped them to a second-placed finish in the Danish Superliga last season with his tally of three goals in 27 matches.

The Nigeria international is yet to join Midtjylland for pre-season training as uncertainty surrounds his future in Denmark, however, Graversen has admitted interest from several clubs for the promising midfielder who is ready for a new adventure.

Midtjylland and Brentford are owned by Matthew Benham which could make Onyeka’s reported switch to England seamless.

“It's there. There is also something in the fact that he has the interest of a lot of clubs. Our evaluation of Frank is that he is ready for one of the big leagues,” Graversen told Tipsbladet.

“One has to assess that the Premier League is perhaps the biggest, so he is ready for that. Then we must find the right solution, and he must not least think it is the right solution. Then we have to see where it ends.

“But there is no doubt that he has deserved it, and he is where a change is right for him. Then we must find the right solution for all three parties.”

Onyeka started his professional career with Wolves in 2017 after rising through their youth ranks.

The former FC Ebedei youth star has played 95 matches in the Danish top-flight so far with 15 goals to his name. He has also won two Superliga titles and the Danish Cup.

The Maiduguri-born midfielder earned his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles in September 2020, and he went ahead to make his debut for the three-time African champions in a 1-0 friendly loss against Algeria on October 9, 2020.