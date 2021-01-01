Onyango retirement a big loss for Uganda - Williamson

The 59-year-old discusses how other goalkeepers will have an opportunity to show what they can offer at Cranes

Bobby Williamson believes Denis Onyango's retirement from the Uganda Cranes will be a big loss.

The 35-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper announced his retirement on April 12, ending his 16-year international career.

Having amassed over 70 caps with the Cranes since 2005, Onyango announced his retirement exactly two weeks after the East Africans failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals under his captaincy.

The Scottish tactician worked with the goalkeeper during his time as Cranes coach from 2008-2013.

"Onyango is a quality goalkeeper who has been very influential for the national team," Williamson told Goal on Saturday.

"He will be a very big loss; he has great experience and a very good goalkeeper; his presence will be missed."

However, the 59-year-old believes this is a blessing in disguise for other goalkeepers to show what they have to offer for the East African heavyweights.

"It is a fact, getting an Onyango replacement will not be easy because we all know the quality of the player," Williamson continued.

"But we have goalkeepers who have been yearning for an opportunity to prove their worth. So Onyango's retirement provides a massive chance for them to develop."

Meanwhile, veteran coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has revealed he was shocked to learn about Onyango's retirement from the national team.

"I was shocked; I would have told him to wait until at least the World Cup but he’s his own boss, he can make decisions for himself," the current Zambia coach revealed.

"He worked hard to win the [African Inter-Club Player of the Year -Based in Africa, in 2016] and he deserved it. Helping his country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations was big. All I can say is he was the lucky charm of the Uganda Cranes.

"He gave so much in the first qualification [in 2017], and in the second qualification [in 2019] where they made the Round of 16."

After the tactician left Uganda in 2017, he went to South Africa to take over the mantle at Orlando Pirates where he finished second in the PSL.

"We were together in South Africa, he was at [Mamelodi] Sundowns and I was at Orlando Pirates," Micho, who is the current Zambia coach, continued.

"He beat me once, I beat him once and we drew the other matches for two years. It was incredible to compete against Denis Onyango. He has done an unbelievable job because he conceded the least amount of goals."