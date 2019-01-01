O'Neill leaves Nottingham Forest as Lamouchi takes over at the City Ground

have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and replaced him with the former manager Sabri Lamouchi, the club have confirmed.

Ex- boss O'Neill was brought in to replace Aitor Karanka who left the club in January, and along with his assistant Roy Keane led the team to a ninth-place finish in the Championship.

Keane left the club last week to seek a manager's job of his own.

A statement from Forest said: "The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future."

More to follow.