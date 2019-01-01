'One of the best goals I've seen' - Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin in awe of Salah's wonder strike

The Egyptian winger delivered a brilliant performance with an astonishing goal at Anfield that helped the Reds continue their charge for league title

legend Pat Nevin is full of praise for Mohamed Salah's brilliant goal that sealed 's 2-0 win over Maurizio Sarri's men in Sunday’s Premier League game.

After Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, the international doubled the lead two minutes later with a magical finish from 25 yards.

The ex- forward found his way past Emerson before unleashing a ferocious shot outside the box past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalagato.

The strike made him the joint top scorer in the English top-flight alongside striker Sergio Aguero with 19 goals as Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to the summit of the league table.

In his reaction to the 53rd-minute screamer, Nevin who scored 36 goals in 193 games for Blues admitted that the effort from the 26-year-old was one of the best goals he has ever seen.

”Wow, what a goal, that's one of the best goals I've seen,” Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That was Salah absolutely at his very, very best, what a hit!

“If you close your eyes and think of the perfect Salah goal, that was it”

Salah has now scored 22 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions this season and will look to continue the impressive form, after overcoming an eight-game goal drought, when Liverpool visit for the return leg of their Uefa tie on Wednesday.