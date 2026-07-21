FIFA have sparked a wave of fierce criticism in Spain after leaving central defensive duo Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi off the voting list for the best team at the 2026 World Cup, despite their pivotal role in leading Spain to their second title at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The world governing body unveiled the list of nominees for the public vote on its official website, and it was completely devoid of Laporte and Cubarsi. Many called the decision "illogical and contradictory". The pair marshalled the strongest defence in the tournament, with Spain conceding only one goal throughout the competition.

Cubarsi's omission came as a particular shock. The Barcelona defender was named the best young player of the tournament. How can he win a prestigious individual prize and then be left out of the best team list? The clear contradiction has stirred widespread resentment in Spanish circles.

Instead of the Spanish duo, FIFA picked Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro from Spain in the defensive line, alongside Lisandro Martinez, Nuno Mendes, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristian Romero and Dayot Upamecano.

In goal, the list included Spain's Unai Simon, alongside Fofana, Emiliano Martinez, Jordan Pickford and Bart Verbruggen.

The midfield and wings saw a Spanish presence through Rodri and Lamine Yamal, alongside Jude Bellingham, Olise, Vinicius Junior, Enzo Fernandez, Ousmane Dembele, Luka Modric and Sabari.

Up front, Spain's Nico Williams featured, alongside Kylian Mbappe, Quinones, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

The controversial absences didn't stop at Laporte and Cubarsi. They extended to two other Spanish stars who delivered exceptional tournaments, Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino, which raised questions about the world governing body's selection criteria.

Spain pulled off a historic defensive feat at the tournament, conceding only one goal across 7 matches. That record figure reflects the solidity of the backline Laporte and Cubarsi marshalled so efficiently.