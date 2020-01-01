Olivia Anokye: Ghana forward signs for A-dos-Francos

The Portuguese outfit has confirmed the latest addition to their squad after the capture of the former Cordoba player

Portuguese Liga BPI club A-dos-Francos have secured the services of striker Olivia Anokye on a one-year deal.

A-dos-Francos completed the signing of the 20-year-old Black Queens star this week, with the forward joining from Spanish Iberdrola outfit Cordoba, having passed the usual medical.

The Ghana international starred for Cordoba during her brief stint before the world went into lockdown following her arrival from rivals in the Reto Iberdrola in January 2020.

Before her first move abroad in 2019, she started her career with the Sea Lions and was part of the Ghana squad at the 2018 Fifa Women’s U20 World Cup, making three appearances in .

Her signing boosts the ambition of the Portuguese side to avoid a disappointing season, having escaped relegation due to the coronavirus cancellation after finishing bottom of the log last term.

Having sealed her move, the Ghanaian will now be featuring in the top-flight league for the first time following her initial second-tier stints with Spanish clubs - Eibar and Cordoba in the last 12-months.

She also becomes the second African to move to this summer, after 's Jermaine Seoposenwe joined SC Braga.

She also joins the list of departing Ghanaians from in 2020, following the earlier exit of Ernestina Abambila and Priscilla Okyere, leaving behind Grace Asantewaa and Princella Adubea.

Anokye will be hoping to impress her new employers at Campo Municipal Quinta Boneca and inspire them to success this season.