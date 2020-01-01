Oliseh labels Ajax's Onana as one of the best modern goalkeepers

The Cameroon shot stopper has been constantly linked with a move away from the Johan Cruyff Arena

Former international and Amsterdam midfielder Sunday Oliseh has called Andre Onana one of the best modern goalkeepers amid speculation of his exit from the club.

The 24-year old Cameroonian is one of the most sought after players in the transfer market with notably interested in his services.

Onana has made his desire of leaving the club known, saying it is time to take a step forward.

More teams

"It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step," Onana told Sportwereld.

In a Twitter post, Oliseh hopes Ajax would hold on to him.

Andre Onana is arguably one of the best 'modern' Goalkeepers in the world, Today. I hope Ajax do not lose this bundle of talent. A goalkeeper that wins points for the team. https://t.co/KqUN4YVh9c — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 29, 2020

"Andre Onana is arguably one of the best 'modern' goalkeepers in the world today," the former Super Eagles coach said.

Article continues below

"I hope Ajax do not lose this bundle of talent. A goalkeeper that wins points for the team."

Ajax are well-known to sell most of their best players for good money, the latest being international Hakim Ziyech who joins Chelsea in July.

The Dutch Eredivisie was recently called off because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with no champion declared or relegation confirmed.