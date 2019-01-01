Oliseh, Kanu and Nigeria legends celebrate Joshua after reclaiming heavyweight titles

The boxer of Nigerian descent defeated his rival in a rematch on Saturday after losing his world titles six months ago

legends Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Sunday Oliseh, and Mutiu Adepoju have joined fans across the world to celebrate Anthony Joshua after he reclaimed the heavyweight titles in .

After conceding his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Gardens in June, Joshua showed resilience to defeat the Mexican-American in Saturday's rematch in a unanimous verdict from the three judges to regain the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight belts.

It was a memorable night for Joshua in Riyadh as he joins Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali in an exclusive list of two-time heavyweight champions.

The victory delighted the Nigeria internationals while Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, who plies his trade at Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Nassr, took time off to cheer Joshua, who was born to Nigerian parents in , to victory.

So relieved and pleased to see our Nigerian pride Anthony Joshua regain his title as World Heavyweight champion, defeating Ruiz. Loved his gratitude to God first, after the victory. Boy was I stressed …. pic.twitter.com/8pcrgVxiAx — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) December 7, 2019