Oliseh: Don’t write-off Manchester United after Liverpool draw

Following their display against the league leaders at Old Trafford, the ex-Super Eagles coach thinks the Red Devils can still challenge top teams

Former and midfielder Sunday Oliseh believes should not be underestimated in this campaign after holding to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Prior to their outing against Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has had an unconvincing start to the season, winning just one of their last five matches in the English top-flight.

A late Adam Lallana strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opener to deny the hosts maximum points and their first league win since September 14 (against ).

Manchester United currently languish in the bottom half of the league table with 10 points after nine games, seven points adrift of the qualification zone.

Despite the dropped points at Old Trafford, Oliseh was satisfied with the overall team performance to match Jurgen Klopp's team.

“Pleased to see Rashford and Man United play at such a high level vs Liverpool. Don't write off Man. Utd for the season after today!,” Oliseh tweeted.

Manchester United will be looking to maintain their inspiring form when they visit Partizan Belgrade for Thursday’s fixture.