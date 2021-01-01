Oliseh applauds 'entertaining' Manchester City tactical style after Crystal Palace mauling

Pep Guardiola's men secured their fifth consecutive league win with a dominant performance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday night

Former coach Sunday Oliseh believes are showing a new tactical style of play which is captivating and entertaining after their 4-0 mauling of in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

City cruised to a comfortable victory at home courtesy of John Stones' double and lone strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling in the second half.

The result made Manchester City the only team to have registered five straight victories in the Premier League this season, however, Oliseh was particularly pleased with how Guardiola’s men overcame their visitors’ resistance.

More teams

The former Super Eagles manager took to social media after watching Sunday’s encounter to express his admiration for Kevin De Bruyne who grabbed his 100th assist in a Man City shirt with his cross for Stones’ opener in the 26th minute.

He described the 29-year-old playmaker as the best player from after his spectacular outside-of-the-boot cross in the first half.

Article continues below

“Wow! Manchester City are showing a new tactically modified face that is extremely interesting as is entertaining,” Oliseh tweeted. “Am I the only one who believes De Bruyne is arguably the best player to ever come out of our little Belgium? Had a lovely time watching Man City crush Crystal Palace 4-0.”

Wow! Man. City is showing a new tactically modified face that is extremely interesting as is entertaining. Am I the only one who believes DeBruyne is arguably the best player to ever come out of our little Belgium? Had a lovely time watching Man City crush Crystal Palace 4-0 pic.twitter.com/qydCnoqbE4 — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) January 17, 2021

Although they have a game in hand, Manchester City climbed to second in the Premier League table after the victory, with 35 points from 17 matches - two points behind city rivals .

Next up for Guardiola's men is a home Premier League fixture against on Wednesday before they visit League Two club Cheltenham Town for their fourth-round clash on Saturday.