Solskjaer offers 'clean slate' to all Manchester United players

"Everyone starts with a clean slate," said the former Red Devils striker, having taken over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured everyone at Manchester United they will get a clean slate following his appointment as caretaker manager.

Former United striker Solskjaer was drafted in from Molde to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left the club 19 points off top spot in the Premier League. A permanent successor to Mourinho will be appointed at the end of the season.

The final months of the Portuguese's tenure were blighted by reports of dressing-room unrest and a particularly fraught relationship with star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer's first match will come against his former club Cardiff City on Saturday and the interim boss made it clear everyone gets a fresh start ahead of a congested fixture list that will require widespread rotation.

"As a manager you have to rotate so you get to see players and everyone in the squad knows they've got a chance, because whatever's happened is gone and everyone starts with a clean slate," the Norwegian told MUTV.

"You've got to start somewhere. You look at a couple performances, I've seen the last few games. But you look at the merits, you pick a team now and you move on. They'll all get chances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: #MUFC caretaker manager



Watch the rest of Ole's interview in our official app — download now for free: https://t.co/XN0xvwDZOO pic.twitter.com/egHH9dORpu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2018

"The amount of games coming up is no problem because you've got this amazing squad of players, they're all quality, and they'll all get a chance now to show they're Manchester United players.

"We're in a results business and we want to win games, that's our job. That's mine and the staff's job to help the players [to win]. We just want to see them play the football they can do."

Article continues below

United have won just two of their past eight matches in all competitions and Solskjaer reiterated his desire to ensure all members of his squad are given a chance to shine in the coming months.

"I’ve spoken to most of them today. It seems like a great set of lads, professional, wanting to do well and learn.

"I’ve spoken to Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna] about them all. I’ll take time getting to know them.